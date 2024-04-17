Change In Weather Pattern Will Bring Cooler Temps, Rounds Of Rain, Showers: 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, clouds will gradually increase after mainly sunny skies in the morning on Wednesday, April 17.

Expect it to be dry for most of the day, before a chance for showers arrives in the late afternoon on a day when the high temperature is around 60 degrees. It will be breezy with winds out of the east at around 10 miles per hour.

Rainfall and showers will become likely Wednesday night and continue into the early afternoon on Thursday, April 18, although pop-up showers are possible into Thursday night.

From Wednesday night into Thursday, about a half-inch of precipitation is expected, with locally higher amounts.

It will be cooler on Thursday with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Friday, April 19 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-50s. An afternoon shower is possible.

The chance for showers will increase after nightfall on Friday, with precipitation at times into early in the afternoon on Saturday, April 20, which will be partly sunny and more seasonable with a high temperature in the low 60s.

It should be dry for the second half of the weekend on Sunday, April 21, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

