Celebrity Chef Designs 2-Course Summer Prix Fixe Dinner At Hudson Valley Eatery

Chef Peter X. Kelly, the owner of Xaviars Restaurant Group, designed the prix fixe for Apropros restaurant in Peekskill at 900 Fort Hill Rd., a Michelin-recommended eatery located at The Abbey Inn.

Kelly now serves as the restaurant's culinary director, helping to design a menu featuring meals with local ingredients prepared with European techniques and Asian embellishments.

Those who decide to order the two-course prix fixe will start off their meal with a choice of appetizers including wild mushroom cappuccino with porcini foam and black pepper biscotti; a salad of red and yellow watermelon with feta cheese, kaffir lime oil, tiny greens, and toasted cumin; or mini duck tacos with cucumber, scallions, and hoisin sauce.

As for the entrée, the three options consist of roasted Chatham cod with lemon capers, curried couscous, and green and yellow squash; roasted Hudson Valley chicken, parmigiano polenta, chicken jus and spring vegetables; or baked eggplant stuffed with basil ricotta, San Marzano tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.

If these options have piqued your interest, Kelly's prix fixe dinner option is available at Apropros Sunday through Thursday and costs $39.95 per person.

Kelly, who owns X2O Xaviars on the Hudson in Yonkers as well as Restaurant X & Bully Boy Bar in the Rockland County hamlet of Congers, has earned a reputation for his interpretation of contemporary American cuisine. His work has earned him accolades on national television, including an appearance on "Iron Chef America."

He has also received several awards, including high ratings from The New York Times, a 2010 James Beard Award for Best Chef, and New York State Restaurateur of The Year in 1998.

