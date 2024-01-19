Cause Of Death Released For Popular Actor, 50, Who Grew Up In Region

The death of Alec Musser, age 50, was announced last weekend on Instagram by his fiancée Paige Press, who lived with Musser in Del Mar, California, north of San Diego.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Officer, Musser died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"His fiancée last knew him to be alive on the evening of Friday, Jan. 12 when she had gone to bed," the medical examiner said. "On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13, she awoke and went to find the decedent seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor.

"She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death."

Musser appeared on the ABC-TV soap opera "All My Children," playing the role of Del Henry after joining the cast in the summer of 2005, following a first-place finish in the reality TV series competition, "I Wanna Be A Soap Star," according to his bio on IMBd.

He also appeared in the 2010 movie "Grown Ups."

He also worked as a fitness model who appeared on multiple covers of Men's Health magazine, in GQ, and on an episode of the ABC-TV comedy-drama, "Desperate Housewives."

Musser was born in New York City in 1973, grew up in Connecticut and New Jersey, and attended prep school in Hartford County, Connecticut at the Westminster School in Simsbury, according to wikipedia bio, which noted he moved out to the West Coast after attending the University of San Diego.

It is unclear where exactly in New Jersey he lived.

An avid athlete, he enjoyed skiing and surfing. In his last Instagram post two days before his death, he is shown surfing.

Comedian Adam Sandler, who starred in "Grown Ups," paid tribute to Musser on social media.

Sandler posted on X: "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

