Caseworker Dies More Than Month After Hudson Valley Attack During Shift: 'Enraging'

Maria Coto, age 56, died on Wednesday, June 19 as a result of injuries she sustained during an assault in Peekskill on Tuesday, May 14, according to Peekskill Police Lieutenant Adam Renwick.

On the day of the attack, just after 3 p.m., Coto was assaulted by a suspect identified as 31-year-old Haseem Jenkins inside a Peekskill apartment on South Street while making contact with clients, according to county officials and Peekskill Police.

Coto, who suffered severe head injuries, was later hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center until her death.

On the day after the attack, Wednesday, May 15, Jenkins was arraigned on second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges and taken to Westchester County Jail, where he still remains, according to Renwick.

Following Coto's death, Westchester County Executive George Latimer gave a statement, saying the county is "heartbroken."

"Maria was a dedicated employee of the Westchester County Department of Social Services, who was brutally attacked while selflessly performing her duties," Latimer said, continuing, "It is enraging that someone whose life was devoted to helping others was viciously taken from her friends and family."

As a result of the attack, the county has since announced that its Department of Social Services will now offer enhanced security escorts for staff while they conduct community and home visits. The services will be provided on a case-by-case basis by Century Protective Services, Inc.

Peekskill Police detectives are now working with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office to investigate the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peekskill Police Detective Bureau at 914-737-8000 or to email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

"While we are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case, at this moment, we wish to only focus on remembering Maria for her warmth, courage, and commitment to doing good and helping people. Today, we all mourn her loss and grieve alongside her friends and family," Latimer said of Coto's loss.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.