Capitol Riot: MTA Worker, Wife From NY Participated In Jan. 6 Breach, Feds Say

Long Island residents Kevin Moore, age 61, and Carol Moore, age 57, of Massapequa, are named in a four-count criminal complaint that was filed in US District Court in Washington, DC on Monday, May 13.

According to investigators, the couple attended then-President Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse that morning before making their way to the Capitol building. Along the way, Carol Moore was seen draped in a blue Trump flag.

Security video showed them entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing door before passing a cell phone between themselves and taking photos of themselves and other rioters, prosecutors said.

Minutes later, video captured Kevin Moore “aggressively” yelling and gesturing at a Capitol police officer while walking back toward the Senate Wing door before he and his wife exited the building, according to the complaint.

FBI agents assigned to Long Island zeroed in on the couple after a tipster contacted the agency in October 2021 saying that both Kevin and Carol Moore had sent text message photos showing them inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Moores were also seen in videos taken at two other political rallies in support of former President Trump, including the “Rally for Revival,” held in Washington, DC just one day before the Capitol breach, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 10, 2021, Carol Moore reportedly posted a video on her Facebook account titled “Pre-Game Rally! January 5th,” in which her and her husband’s faces were clearly visible.

Prior to the breach, she reportedly told a friend that “something big is coming."

Records from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), where Kevin Moore works as a structure maintainer, show that he was absent from work between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7 the week of the riot, according to the complaint.

Agents also looked at their Venmo history, which reportedly showed a transaction from Carol Moore processed on Jan. 6, 2021, from an IP address in Washington, DC.

The couple is charged with the following crimes:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Following their arraignment, they were released on their own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.