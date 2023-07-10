Partly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

NY Woman, Dog Missing Over Week May Have Passed Through Area

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a New York woman who has been missing for over a week.

Alexandra McGuinness, age 42, was last seen Wednesday, June 28, near Grove Avenue and Helderberg Avenue in Albany.
Alexandra McGuinness, age 42, was last seen Wednesday, June 28, near Grove Avenue and Helderberg Avenue in Albany. Photo Credit: Albany Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Alexandra McGuinness, age 42, of Albany, was last seen Wednesday, June 28, in Albany, near Grove and Helderberg avenues, according to Albany Police.

Surveillance video showed her the following day walking in Manhattan with rolling luggage and her black labradoodle, “Batman.”

McGuinness is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Albany Police said investigators are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the agency at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE