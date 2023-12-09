'Can't Happen Again': Lying About Candidate Background Would Be Perjury Under NY Bill

A new bill announced Friday, Dec. 8 would require candidates to make sworn statements under penalty of perjury about parts of their background.

Specifically, it would require candidates running for any elected office in New York State to sign a sworn statement affirming their military service, if any, as well their employment history and current residence.

Candidates would also be required to affirm any portion of their educational record that they tout to voters.

The bill was introduced by Assembly Member Gina Sillitti and Sen. John Liu, both Democrats.

On Friday, they attended a rally outside the Queens Congressional office of former Rep. Santos with residents of the 3rd District, which includes parts of Nassau County and Queens.

"As we all know, George Santos lied about every aspect of his résumé while running for office, and in doing so, not only destroyed the public's trust in our political system but also left us effectively without any representation in Congress for nearly a year. This can't happen again,” Sillitti said.

“That's why I've been working with Senator Liu and Common Cause to craft legislation that will help restore the voters' trust in the political process and ensure candidates are held accountable for their statements on the campaign trail.”

Sworn statements would be posted on candidates’ Board of Elections website 15 days after they submit petitions or other documentation to be placed on the ballot.

If a candidate failed to provide the required statement, that would be posted along with the sworn statement of other candidates.

Failure to file the statement would carry a penalty of up to $1,000, with additional penalties of $25 per day, up to a maximum of $1,000 for each additional day the statement is not filed.

Fines could not be paid out of campaign funds.

Liu said the legislation would make a bold statement that words matter and the public deserves the right to trust the authenticity of those who seek to represent them.

“It is imperative for our democracy that the George Santos brand of politics ends with his expulsion from Congress,” he said.

“Candidates for elected office are applying for a job just like anyone else, but George Santos fantasized that his position gave him license to lie, cheat and defraud the American people like a common scam artist.”

Lawmakers are set to reconvene in January 2024.

