Canadian Wildfires Still Producing Unhealthy Air: Here's How To Check Conditions In Your Area

Widespread smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to bring hazardous air quality levels across the region.

A look at air quality conditions early Thursday morning, June 8, with unhealthy conditions in areas in purple and red.
A look at air quality conditions early Thursday morning, June 8, with unhealthy conditions in areas in purple and red. Photo Credit: AirNow.gov
Joe Lombardi
Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of fine particulates again on Thursday, June 8, according to the National Weather Service.  

"The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern," said the weather service.

The check air quality conditions in your area, visit AirNow.gov by clicking here.

More than 8 million acres of land has already burned in what already is Canada's worst wildfire season in history. 

When pollution levels are elevated, it's recommended that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects, said the National Weather Service . 

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day, with widespread haze and smoke, and a high temperature around 70 degrees. Showers will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Showers are likely with afternoon thunderstorms possible on Friday, June 9, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

