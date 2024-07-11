NY Police Chief Arrested On Harassment, Unlawful Imprisonment Charges Days After Promotion

In Washington County, Cambridge-Greenwich Police Chief Robert Danko was taken into custody Wednesday, July 10, on suspicion of harassment and unlawful imprisonment charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident.

Sheriff's officials did not elaborate on the specific nature of the allegations.

The arrest came exactly one week after the 44-year-old Danko, a resident of Salem, was sworn in as chief of police on Wednesday, July 3. He was released following his arraignment in Washington County Court.

Cambridge Mayor Carman Bogle said Danko was placed on administrative leave after he informed the village’s board of trustees that his estranged wife had filed a criminal complaint against him.

“The conduct complained of did not occur while the chief was at work and while this is a private matter between the chief and his estranged wife, the Village has taken this action so that the legal process can proceed and the department can continue to operate,” Bogle said.

“Insomuch as this is a personnel matter, we will not be making any further comment at this time."

Daily Voice has reached out to both Danko and the Washington County Sheriff's Office for comment and will update this story should they respond.

