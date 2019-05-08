Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Two Women Injured In Haverstraw Knife Attack
WPLJ To Sign Off The Air After 48-Year Run

95.5 WPLJ will play its last song on May 31.
After nearly a half-century playing hits in the tristate area, WPLJ will be signing off for the last time later this month.

The popular radio station, which played its first song in 1971, announced on Wednesday, May 8 that it would be closing its doors on May 31. The station had been sold to Educational Media Foundation, which will begin airing its programming in June.

“As hard as it is to believe, WPLJ will be going away on Friday, May 31," according to a recorded message on the WPLJ’s Twitter page. "The format and personalities you’ve come to love over the years will no longer broadcast on 95.5.”

Fans and musicians took to social media following the announcement to state their dismay that the station will cease to air in just a few weeks.

“Dude, so much love to you and all our friends at the legendary @955PLJ," O.A.R. posted to host Race Taylor. “You all have had our back the whole way. This business is something else. Thanks for all the hangs.”

“Started listening to PLJ in 1979 as a kid,” listener Gerald Voelbel said. “Heard many changes over the years. When I met my wife in 1993 she kept talking about "Did you hear Scott & Todd say. . . ." It was the best morning show format. I listened to Rocky Allen on the way home from work.”

The station will officially go off the air at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 31. They reportedly have a special send-off tribute planned as their time on air winds down. It will become a K-LOVE member station on June 1.

