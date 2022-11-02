Contact Us
Wood-Fired Pizzeria In Hudson Valley Permanently Closes

Nicole Valinote
Grandma's Wood-fired Pizza and Pies, located at 3525 Crompond Road in Cortlandt Manor
Grandma's Wood-fired Pizza and Pies, located at 3525 Crompond Road in Cortlandt Manor Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester pizzeria has closed its doors.

Grandma's Wood-fired Pizza and Pies in Cortlandt Manor had its last day in business on Monday, Oct. 10, the owners reported.

The restaurant was located at 3525 Crompond Road.

"We kindly thank you for your loyal patronage over the years," the owners said in the announcement.

The business previously announced over the summer that they had planned to remain open through the end of the year.

The owners did not share details about the reason for the closure in the announcement.

