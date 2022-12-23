Wegmans Recalls Some Vegetable Products Due To Salmonella Concerns

Check your refrigerator.

Wegmans has issued a voluntary recall on its products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass due to concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall involves the following products:

Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves 5 oz (UPC: 0-77890-52377-3) with a best by date of 12/20/22

(UPC: 0-77890-52377-3) with a best by date of 12/20/22 Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens 1.75 oz (UPC: 0-77890-25036-5) with best by dates 12/17/22 and 12/24/22

(UPC: 0-77890-25036-5) with best by dates 12/17/22 and 12/24/22 Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass (UPC: 0-77890-50938-8

Customers were advised to return the products to the service desk for a full refund.

The company said it was recalling the products because some of the soil they were grown in, from a supplier in Ithaca, New York, tested positive for salmonella.

No illnesses have been tied to the recall, company officials said.

The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Customers with questions can contact Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

