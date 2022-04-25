Wegmans Announces It Will Open New Store In NY

One of the nation's most popular supermarket chains is opening its first location on Long Island.

Wegmans Food Markets announced on Monday, April 25 that it will be opening the store in Suffolk County, in Lake Grove, a village in the Town of Brookhaven.

The 100,000-square foot store will be located in the DSW plaza at the corner of Middle County Road and Moriches Road, the company said, noting that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 8.5 acres of the existing 28-acre plaza.

Prestige Properties and Development will continue to own and operate the remainder of the plaza, Wegmans said.

“We are delighted and proud Wegmans has chosen our DSW Plaza Shopping Center for their first location on Long Island,” said Sam Shalem Chairman and CEO of Prestige Properties & Development. “Wegmans is a first-class asset and will be an incredible addition to Lake Grove and the surrounding communities. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans on this landmark location.”

A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, the company said.

“Wegmans will be such a positive addition to our village, as it will help rejuvenate all of the retail in the area" said Lake Grove Mayor Robert Scottaline said in a statement. "The company has a reputation that will bring folks near and far into Lake Grove to do their shopping,” “We are so excited to welcome Wegmans to our beautiful village. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact in the community.”

Wegmans, which was founded in 1916, now operates 106 stores in seven states and has more than 50,000 employees.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, it now has stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

