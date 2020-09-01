Walmart Launches 'Plus' In Challenge To Amazon Prime's Dominance

In a challenge to online shopping behemoth Amazon, Walmart is launching its own online retail delivery service.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Walmart unveiled Walmart Plus (Walmart+), a membership program that grants subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts, and no checkout lines, according to the mega retailer’s announcement.

Touted as a rival to Amazon Prime membership service, which offers free two-day deliveries, streaming, and video services, the Walmart program will cost $98 a year or $12.95 per month. It will become available on Sept. 15.

Walmart is promising Plus members free same-day delivery on a lot of items, including groceries, as long as the bill is $35 or more. Walmart already has a membership delivery service - Delivery Unlimited - which provides unlimited deliveries for a subscription fee. Those members will be transferred into the Plus program, Walmart officials said.

