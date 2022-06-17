Walgreens Recalls Pain-Relieving Product Due To Packaging Issue

Walgreens is recalling some bottles of its Acetaminophen pain reliever for not being child-proof, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday, June 16.

The over-the-counter, 150-count bottles failed to meet the packaging, required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), and means young children could be poised if they swallow the pills.

The bottles are identified by their red continuous threat gear closure and by the drug facts panel printed on the back of the bottle. They have the UPC number 311917218090 and Lot numbers P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 and P2200050, the CPSC said.

Consumers are being urged to store the bottles in a safe spot and out of reach and sight of children, the CPSC said. They should also contact Aurohealth on how to bring the product back to Walgreens and receive a full refund. More information about the recall can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.