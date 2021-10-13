Walgreens Plans To Close More Stores Due To Rising Cost Of 'Organized Retail Crime'

Walgreens is set to close five of its locations due to a rise in "organized retail crime," which has impacted a number of retailers across the country.

A Walgreens spokesperson announced the closure of the five San Francisco locations, noting that retailers across the city have been impacted by the increase in retail crime, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

This issue is not unique to San Francisco, as other drug stores have reported an uptick in thefts in recent months.

CBS New York reported that drug stores across New York City have seen similar issues, with the increase in shoplifting causing some stores to have to keep certain items under lock and key.

The news station said the New York City Police Department reported more than 26,300 complaints of shoplifting retail theft in New York City as of Sunday, Sept. 12, an increase from about 20,000 the previous year.

