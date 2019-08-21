Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect: Strong Storms With Gusty Winds Sweeping Through Area
Business

Video: '150 Good People Will Be Displaced,' RNN News Chief Says Of FiOS1 News Closure

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Richard French III, the president of RNN News took time out of his daily TV show to talk about the upcoming closure of FiOS1 News after Verizon pulled out of contract talks with the company run by RNN and RNN-TV.
Richard French III, the president of RNN News took time out of his daily TV show to talk about the upcoming closure of FiOS1 News after Verizon pulled out of contract talks with the company run by RNN and RNN-TV. Video Credit: Richard French Live
Verizon Photo Credit: Verizon
FiOS1 News Photo Credit: FiOS1 News
RNN Photo Credit: RNN

Richard French III, the president of RNN News took time out of his daily TV show to talk about the upcoming closure of FiOS1 News after Verizon pulled out of contract talks with the company run by RNN and RNN-TV.

“The ending of FiOS1 is personal,” said French, whose family owns both companies. “Around 150 good people, both behind and in front of the cameras, will be displaced, (that) includes anchors, reporters, producers, videographers and so many other faces you will never see."

The closure of the hyper-local news channel will take place at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Verizon originally stated that residents could receive their news from other local outlets but have since said publically that they hope to offer another option by the end of the year.

Once FiOS1 shutters, only one TV station in the area, Altice's News 12 will offer hyper-local coverage.

Currently, FiOS1 News offers coverage from Poughkeepsie to Long Island and into northern New Jersey.

Speaking during his show,  “Richard French Live," French shared comments and tweets from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and local reacting to the closure with worry about the demise of local news coverage.

“On a broader level, the change implicates the importance of multiple voices in the world of local news," he said. "We've seen this play out in print when newspapers from coast to coast are simply closing their doors or scaling back and lay off off scores of workers.

“A similar thing is happening in local TV news,” French added. “Closing bureaus or shrinking them so their scope of coverage is greatly limited.”

In the end, French focused on the many employees: “The people at FiOS1, they're not just numbers, and the channel not just a number on the dial. They're real people who are at the end of the day providing a vital service to the communities that they serve.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.