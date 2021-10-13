USPS Unveils Info On Holiday Prices, Deadlines, Unveils Santa Claus Stamps

The United States Postal Service is gearing up for the holidays, unveiling its brand-new holiday stamps and announcing shipping deadlines to deliver mail by Christmas.

The USPS shared in an announcement on Thursday, Oct. 7, that the postal service is releasing a number of holiday and winter-themed stamps, including the brand new Santa Claus stamps.

“The A Visit From St. Nick stamps bring joy to the kid in all of us,” said Scott Bombaugh, the Postal Service’s vice president and chief technology officer. “Holiday cards and letters mailed with these stamps will delight people of all ages. They are good to give as gifts or stocking stuffers, too.”

The Postal Service also released its recommendations for sending mail in time for Christmas.

USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 17 — Hawaii to/from mainland--Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland--Priority Mail Express

