US Spat With Mexico Sparks Fears Of Avocado Shortage

Nicole Valinote
The United States Department of Agriculture has suspended avocado imports from Michoacán, Mexico, leading to concerns that prices may soon increase, The Washington Post reported.

The agency suspended the avocado imports after a USDA inspector in Michoacán received a threatening message, the news outlet reported.

“In a few days, the current inventory will be sold out and there will be a lack of product in almost any supermarket,” Raul Lopez, Mexico manager of Agtools, told the Washington Post.

Lopez told the news outlet that with few avocados available, prices "will rise drastically."

Read the full report from the Washington Post here.

