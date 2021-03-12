'Update Now' Warning Issued To All iPhone Users: Here's Why

Owners of iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches are being encouraged by Apple to update their devices as soon as possible to protect their products from a security flaw.

A series of updates for those products to address the security vulnerability, with macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 and iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 becoming available for download.

Apple said that it the update “is important and recommended for all users.”

According to the company, the latest patch resolves a memory corruption bug in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari. The application is installed on all devices, and each will have to be updated individually to be secured.

The WebKit and Kernel flaws could potentially impact iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple said that the security issue is part of a larger exploitable chain, so a hacker would need to exploit other bugs to fully execute the hack.

The issue was first discovered by an “anonymous issue” and Apple has been working on the problem for weeks.

Other details, including who is actively exploiting the vulnerabilities, who might have fallen victim, or whether the attack was targeted against a specific set of users or more widespread were unclear.

To update devices, users users need to go to “Settings,” look for “General” and then look for a “Software Update”. If a new update is available, one needs to then tap “Download” and “Install.”

