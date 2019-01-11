Contact Us
Business

Trader Joe’s Ranked No. 1 In Grocery Retailer Ranking

Valerie Musson
In the world of grocery and retail trends, Trader Joe’s has ranked first in customer data science company Dunnhumby’s second annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI).

The RPI examined the 56 largest retail chains in the U.S. grocery market, worth $700 billion, to determine which chains have the best financial performance and “consumer emotional sentiment.”

Trader Joe’s made the number one spot for the second consecutive year. Other chains that topped the list include Costco Wholesale, Amazon, H-E-B and Wegmans Food Markets.  Honorable mentions include Market Basket (No. 6), Sam’s Club (No. 7), Sprouts Farmers Markets (No. 8), WinCo Foods (No. 9), Walmart (No. 10), Aldi (No. 11), Peapod (No. 12) and The Fresh Market (No. 13).

Dunnhumby focused on seven “pillars” when determining the rankings: price, quality, digital, operations, discounts, rewards and information, convenience and speed. The company attributed Trader Joe’s success to being “excellent at what matters most to their customers,” despite the retailer’s relatively limited assortment of non-food items.

“Trader Joe’s is a prime example of a retailer making trade-offs in order to deliver superior value, and it has earned them the top spot in our rankings two years in a row,” dunnhumby said. “With its small format, lack of digital shopping and limited national-brand offering, the retailer focuses on speed of in-store shopping and having a rich private-brand offering. This bricks-and-mortar-only, private-brand approach minimizes costs and keeps prices low, allowing them to pad margins and reinvest in customer service, product quality and in-store experience.”

To view the full report, click here .

