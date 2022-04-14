Toyota Recalls 460,000 Vehicles Due To Stability Control Glitch

Toyota announced a recall of nearly 500,000 vehicles due to a software error that can impact the vehicle stability control system.

The dealer announced that certain models of Toyota Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna HV, Highlander HV and Lexus LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h+ vehicles are subject to the recall.

In total, approximately 460,000 vehicles produced between 2020 and 2022 are being recalled in the US to fix the issue.

According to Toyota, when the vehicles are restarted, in some cases, the software may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode, potentially disabling the system, which uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers keep control.

The automaker said that owners of impacted vehicles will be notified by mid-June, and dealers will update the software on the skid control computer to fix the problem.

