Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Woman Admits To Dealing Methamphetamine, Selling Guns In Hudson Valley
Business

Toyota Recalls 460,000 Vehicles Due To Stability Control Glitch

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Toyota
Toyota Photo Credit: Pixabay/MatteoSunbreeze

Toyota announced a recall of nearly 500,000 vehicles due to a software error that can impact the vehicle stability control system.

The dealer announced that certain models of Toyota Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna HV, Highlander HV and Lexus LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h+ vehicles are subject to the recall.

In total, approximately 460,000 vehicles produced between 2020 and 2022 are being recalled in the US to fix the issue.

According to Toyota, when the vehicles are restarted, in some cases, the software may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode, potentially disabling the system, which uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers keep control.

The automaker said that owners of impacted vehicles will be notified by mid-June, and dealers will update the software on the skid control computer to fix the problem.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.