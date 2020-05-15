Town Board OKs Site Plan For New ShopRite In Greenburgh

A prominent site in Westchester is officially transitioning from a movie theater to a grocery store.

The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously approved a site plan that will lead to the demolition of the Greenburgh Multiplex on Saw Mill River Road and replace it with a new ShopRite location, across from Sam’s Club.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, the grocery store will be 75,711-square-feet, including an interior restaurant space and 10,765-square-feet of attached retail space.

The project has been in the works since last year.

Feiner said that “this is positive news for the town - especially during this difficult time in our history when so many residents are out of work due to COVID-19.”

“There will be significant construction jobs and permanent job opportunities after the supermarket opens up--providing employment for area residents,” he said in an email. “We're also sending a message to other businesses that the town welcomes good economic development. Many people had previously asked town officials to encourage another supermarket to locate in this section of town.”

