These NY Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition

Several restaurants in New York state have been recognized as semifinalists in a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs.

The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991.

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Sims and Kirsten Harlow Foster of Foster Supply Hospitality, who run three restaurants in Sullivan County:

The DeBruce, located in Livingston Manor at 982 Debruce Rd.;

The Arnold House, located in Livingston Manor at 839 Shandelee Rd.;

Kenoza Hall, located in Kenoza Lake at 5762 NY-52.

The restaurateurs focus on creating "soulful and thoughtful" eateries and hotels in "unexpected places," according to their website.

Best Chefs by Region Presented by Capitol One:

Anthony Gonçalves of Kanopi, which is located in White Plains at 1 Renaissance Sq. The restaurant, located at the top of The Opus, Westchester, serves seasonal dishes that include old-world flavors and local ingredients that "capture the essence of Portugal," according to the business's website.

The semi-finalists of the competition are recognized across 23 categories.

The finalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

