Theater In Hudson Valley To Reopen

Ben Crnic
The Mt. Kisco theater in Northern Westchester will soon reopen to moviegoers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A theater in Northern Westchester that has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began will reopen soon.

AB Cinemas, also known as the Mt. Kisco Theater, located in Mount Kisco at 144 Main St., will reopen on Thursday night, Oct. 20, according to theater employee Stephen Foisy. 

Foisy said the theater will have a "soft opening" and that not all of the theater rooms would be open because of projector issues, but that the issues should be sorted out soon. 

The theater is excited to once again serve moviegoers, Foisy said. 

Showtimes can be viewed on the theater's website.

