Tesla Recalls 130,000 Vehicles Due To Center-Screen Computer Overheating Issue

Tesla has announced a new round of recalls, this time for nearly 130,000 cars that have computers inside that can overheat and malfunction while the vehicles are being charged.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that the screen - which is used for rearview cameras, warning lights, gear shift indicators, and other features, was part of an “over-the-air" software update that led to the recall.

This latest recall covers Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022 and Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.

Officials noted that the recall is not a physical one, but federal law requires the company to submit an official recall for the software update.

According to the NHTSA, the CPU for the infotainment systems may overheat during fast charging, or preparation for fast charging, causing the computer to slow or restart. If this happens, the center screen may lag or appear blank.

There have been no reported crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the latest recall.

Tesla has reportedly identified nearly five dozen warranty claims and reports of the issue.

Owners who are impacted by the latest recall will be notified at the beginning of July, according to Tesla.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.