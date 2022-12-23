Target Recalls 204K Weighted Blankets After Children Die From Asphyxiation

Hundreds of thousands of weighted blankets sold online and at Target brick-and-mortar locations across the country are being recalled due to the potential a child could die by asphyxiation following a pair of reported deaths.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that it is recalling approximately 204,000 “Pillowfort Weighted Blankets” that pose a threat because a child could become entrapped inside by unzipping and entering the blanket, potentially creating a fatal situation.

As of Thursday, Dec. 22, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl became entrapped inside the cover of a weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at a North Carolina day camp in April 2022. Target is also reporting two other incidents involving children getting entrapped have been reported.

The recall includes blankets that weigh six pounds, measure 60 inches long by 40 inches wide, and have a removable waterproof, washable cover.

They come in eight prints, including:

Unicorn white;

Space navy;

Pink;

Blue;

Gray;

Buffalo plaid red;

Blue constellation;

Unicorn pink.

Recalled blankets have the following item numbers:

097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White);

097-02-0148 (Space Navy);

097-02-0361(Pink);

097-02-0363 (Blue);

097-02-0364 (Gray);

097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red);

097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation);

097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

The item numbers are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.

According to CPSC, the agency and Target are advising parents to stop using the recalled blankets that were sold between December 2018 and September 2022 and to return them to the store for a refund.

