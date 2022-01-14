Supermarket Planning Move To Bigger Location In Hudson Valley

One of Northern Westchester's favorite grocery stores is on the move after outgrowing its current home.

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace in Yorktown has applied with the town to move into the large space provided by the former Food Emporium located in Yorktown Green.

The old Food Emporium's 45,000 square foot space has been sitting empty for more than 10 years and would offer about 10,000 additional square feet compared to their current location.

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, an Italian American specialty grocery store founded on Long Island in the 1990s, would be the perfect fit in the plaza which is looking to revitalize.

According to Yorktown Town Supervisor Matt Slater, representatives for the specialty grocer presented their relocation plan to the Planning Board and Architectural Review Board and received no objections.

The Building Department is processing the application accordingly, Slater said.

“Restoring vitality to the Yorktown Green shopping center will have a ripple effect throughout our community. I’m pleased the Town Board continues to take significant steps towards filling a huge retail hole left by the closure of Kmart and Food Emporium,” said Slater. “The expanded Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is a clear sign of future investment and an important element in our community’s economic redevelopment.”

An opening date has not been set.

