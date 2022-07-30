Sunscreen Brand Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

A popular brand of sunscreen is being recalled due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

Edgewell Personal Care Company issued the voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 on Saturday, July 30, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration.

The products products all have expiration dates of Dec. 2022, Feb. 2023, or April 2024 and the UPC number of 0-79656-04041-8, along with three different lot codes: 20016AF, 20084BF, and 21139AF.

Banana Boat will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased a product marked with one of the lot codes in the table above. Lot codes are located on the bottom of the can.

"An internal review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene," the FDA said. "While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, according to the FDA, which noted that exposure to benzene "can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening."

The recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans. The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers and online.

"Importantly," the FDA added, "no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended."

To date, Edgewell has not received any adverse events related to the recall.

Edgewell has notified its retailers to remove any remaining recalled product from shelves.

Consumers should stop using the affected product immediately and appropriately discard.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Consumers may also visit bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

