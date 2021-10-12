Stop & Shop Will Begin Offering Indoor Vertically Farmed Produce

Hundreds of Stop & Shop supermarkets are set to begin offering customers a new selection of produce vertically farmed indoors.

AeroFarms, an indoor vertical farming company, announced on Friday, Oct. 8, that it is expanding its distribution to more than 350 Stop & Shop locations.

The produce will be available at supermarket locations across a number of states, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

David Rosenberg, co-founder and chief executive officer of AeroFarms, said: “We are excited to be able to expand our distribution with a great partner like Stop & Shop to offer our high-quality produce all year round at consistent pricing and availability, and we can help grow the entire category of leafy greens and drive consumption with our sustainably grown produce that is ultimately winning on taste."

