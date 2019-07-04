Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Business

Stop & Shop To Make Some Fridays 'Free Days' Following Northeast Employee Strikes

Zak Failla
Stop & Shop
Stop & Shop Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

.In an effort to boost business and increase usage of its mobile app following a temporary work stoppage, Stop & Shop is offering giveaways to its Northeast customers at what has been dubbed “Free-Days.”

The supermarket giant announced this week that it is launching “Free-Days” on select Fridays at more than 400 locations in the Northeast. During the giveaways, customers will be alerted on their phones and can then pick up free products at their local store.

To be eligible for the giveaways, shoppers must go online to enroll for a Stop & Shop card and download the Stop & Shop app. They then will receive a notification when a Free-Day deal is available.

Among the items expected to be given away include Planet Oat oat milk, Chobani Gimmies crunch, LÄRABAR and KIND bars, Enlightened ice cream, Hershey’s Gold candy bars, and Ghirardelli Gourmet Milk chocolate and caramel squares.

“Free-Days” are the latest in a series of promotional moves from Stop & Shop following a near two-week strike earlier this year over concerns about workers’ wages in the Northeast. The company also recently added same-day grocery pickup for orders placed on Peapod.

“Free-Day is a way for us to surprise and delight our customers, and a fun opportunity for them to try a product or flavor they might not have purchased at our stores before,” Rachel Stephens, vice president of digital and loyalty at Stop & Shop, said in a statement released this week. “The Stop & Shop app is really an incredible way to unlock savings and get access to hundreds of dollars’ worth of digital coupons.”

