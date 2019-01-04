Stop & Shop To Acquire Chain Credited With Nation’s First Supermarket

Stop & Shop plans to buy a chain known for its title of "America's First Supermarket."

King Kullen, headquartered in Bethpage, has 32 markets on Long Island. Also part of the deal are five Wild by Nature natural/organic supermarkets.

“King Kullen is a well-respected grocery chain in the Long Island market that has an 88-year tradition of excellent customer service,” Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing our quality, selection and value to more communities in Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Stop & Shop, which expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2019, has not said if the King Kullen stores would maintain their brand name or become Stop & Shop stores. There are currently 51 Stop & Shops on Long Island.

King Kullen ushered in the era of the modern supermarket following its founding in 1930 by Michael Cullen, who is crediting with creating the concept of the modern supermarket by the Smithsonian Institution.

“As a family owned and operated business, we are very proud of our heritage and extremely grateful to all of our associates and customers for their support over the years," King Kullen co-president Brian Cullen said in a statement. "We are confident the Stop & Shop brand will carry on our legacy of service in the region."

