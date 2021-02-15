Stop & Shop Tests In-Store Pickup Lockers, Bigger Rollout May Follow

Stop & Shop is experimenting with new in-store pickup lockers that will allow shoppers to skip the line, grab their groceries and go in a matter of minutes.

The massive grocery store chain announced it is piloting a pickup locker program that will enable customers to order online and pickup their groceries in a secure, temperature-controlled locker at a designated time.

According to Stop & Shop, employees will pick the products that are ordered and place them into the lockers, separated by storage temperature to ensure no items spoil.

Lockers are available in refrigerated, frozen, and room temperature settings, which will be monitored remotely seven days a week. The lockers will be cleaned and sanitized between each use.

Alcohol, and other age-restricted or oversized items will not be available through the new service. Those participating will receive a texted code within 15 minutes of the selected pickup time which will then be entered at the locker kiosk’s screen.

Customers will be charged a $2.95 fee for each locker pickup order.

“Stop & Shop is dedicated to providing innovative grocery solutions for our customers, especially as we continue to navigate the pandemic,” Stacy Wiggins, the vice president of e-commerce operations at Stop & Shop stated.

“The Locker Pickup program is another way we’re working to accelerate our e-commerce offerings so that our customers can shop for and pickup their groceries at a time that’s most convenient for their schedule.”

