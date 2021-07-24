Contact Us
Stop & Shop Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Area Store

Stop & Shop celebrated its grand reopening in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Contributed
To celebrate the remodel, Stop & Shop will donate $1000 to Hope Community Services – the largest emergency Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen in the region Photo Credit: Contributed
Stop & Shop celebrated its grand reopening in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Contributed

A Stop & Shop location is celebrating its grand reopening in Westchester County with a fresh new look to go along with the grocer’s produce.

Stop & Shop unveiled its recently remodeled store on Palmer Avenue in New Rochelle, with refreshed produce, seafood departments, more freshly prepared food, curbside pickup, and self-checkout options.

According to store officials, the facelift is “centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options to make grocery shopping easier for local customers.”

The new store includes a newly expanded produce section with a wider variety of local and organic choices, as well as the addition of easy meals and quick, grab-and-go meal options, including fresh sushi and flatbread pizzas made fresh in-store each day.

Officials highlighted several new features of the remodeled Poughkeepsie Stop & Shop, including:

  • Stop & Shop Pickup - orders placed online at www.stopandshop.com can be picked up at the store from the comfort of your own car while a store associate delivers your order right to your trunk;
  • New grab-and-go meal solutions including a new hot foods bar featuring wings, entrees, and sides;
  • A new beer experience with a more robust selection and local brews;
  • Improved meat department with new meat service case added;
  • An expanded produce assortment offering more ways to eat healthy;
  • Updated seafood department with more offerings;
  • Flatbread pizza counter for easy pizzas on the go;
  • Self-checkout added for customers convenience.

To celebrate the remodel, Stop & Shop is also donating $1,000 to Hope Community Services, the largest emergency food pantry and soup kitchen in the region.

“We’re thrilled to provide our local customers with more fresh, healthy, and convenient offerings,” New Rochelle Stop & Shop Store Manager Anthony Anzano said. “We’ve added more of what our customers want and upgrades they need to get their shopping done faster and get back to feeding the moments of their life.”

