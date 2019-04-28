'Sneaky' Surcharges Reported After Court Gives NY Merchants Right To Charge For Credit Card Use

Contact Us
Business

Joe Lombardi
Merchants in New York State, after a years-long court battle, now have the right to charge extra for credit card purchases as long as customers are notified, but some are crying foul, saying businesses are not playing fair.

But some people are saying they didn’t find out they were paying more for using their credit cards at all, or, in other cases, until after seeing a "Credit Card Process Fee" on their receipts. The fees generally are in the range of about two to four percent of the bill.

Merchants called for the surcharges, saying they pay a processing fee of around two percent for each credit card transaction, with the maximum surcharge being four percent.

Some businesses are slipping in sneaky fees or promoting non-existent pay by cash and save “discounts," according to this report by the New York Post.

The court battle over the fees ended when a New York State appellate court ruled that merchants have the right to levy the charges.

