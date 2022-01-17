ShopRite Store In Hudson Valley Unveils Pickup Pod For Online Orders

ShopRite has unveiled a new, temperature-controlled pod where shoppers can pick up their grocery orders at a Westchester County location.

Representatives said the "QuickCollect GO! POD" is now available at the New Rochelle store, located at 8 Palmer Ave.

“The QuickCollect GO!™ POD will make it even easier for our shoppers at the New Rochelle store to pick up their online orders,” said Steve Savas, the president of ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc., which operates stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the Hudson Valley and Capital Region in New York. “It’s self-checkout and pickup for online orders that’s done right outside the store. We are excited to be the first grocer on the East Coast with this technology.”

ShopRite said the pod was developed by Bell and Howell, and keeps orders secure until customers pick up their groceries using a code.

The pod is located outside of the store and allows for contactless pickups.

When the order is ready for pickup, customers receive a text with a QR code that they can scan on the console screen. The customer can then access their groceries, representatives said.

