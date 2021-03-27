Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Cable/Satellite Subscribers To Get $76M In Rebates For Sports Programming Charges
Business

ShopRite In Area Sold For $8.175 Million

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The ShopRite plaza in Ellenville has been sold for $8.175 million.
The ShopRite plaza in Ellenville has been sold for $8.175 million. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A large ShopRite Plaza in the Hudson Valley has sold for $8.175 million.

The 56,000-square-foot-plaza in Ulster County, located at 100 ShopRite Boulevard in Ellenville, was sold by Marcus & Millichap, through the company's Westchester office.

The sale was handled by Joseph French Jr. and Kodi Traver, investment specialists who had the listing to market the property on behalf of a private investor. 

John Krueger, regional manager for the Westchester office, assisted in closing this transaction.

The property was originally under contract in February, but the sale fell through due to the pandemic. Following the collapse of the sale, the company decided to auction the property, Krueger said.

No word yet if ShopRite will stay in the plaza.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.