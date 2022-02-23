Shop To Close After 20-Year Run In Area

A Hudson Valley boutique is set to close its doors after more than 20 years in business.

Karen Clark Adin, the owner of the Ulster County gift shop Bop to Tottom, announced that the business will close on Saturday, March 26.

"I have been so lucky to do what I love for 22 years," Adin said in the announcement on Sunday, Feb. 20. "From the moment I stepped foot in this neighborhood I loved this community for its vibrancy, and I thank everyone for their support of my shop through the years. Now, I'm excited to focus on prioritizing myself in this next, new phase of my life - in retirement!"

The boutique, located at 334 Wall St. in Kingston, will hold its "Closing Doors, Open Heart" sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.