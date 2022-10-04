Several Hudson Valley Businesses Named To Prestigious Inc. Magazine List

Twelve Westchester County businesses were named to a prestigious list that recognizes businesses for their notable growth.

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development reported that a dozen local businesses were named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies.

“Privately held companies are an important component of Westchester County’s economy. We’re proud to have 12 companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list and commend them on their impressive growth," Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The following businesses were named to this year's list:

Aerolase Corporation – Tarrytown

Anatomy_IT. – White Plains

Anteriad – Rye Brook

Capital Logistics – White Plains

Copy & Art – White Plains

Fingent – White Plains

Forge Health – White Plains

Macan Deve Engineers, DPC – White Plains

Masthead Media Company – Hastings-On-Hudson

Sproutbrite – Yonkers

Synergy Business Brokers – New Rochelle

Veterinary Emergency Group – White Plains

