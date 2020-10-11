Sears To Close Hudson Valley Store

The last Sears store in Westchester is set to close its doors.

Officials announced that the Sears store on Main Street in White Plains, including its attached auto-center, will be closing early next year as the former retail giant continues its nationwide closures of brick-and-mortar stores.

Officials cited “unforeseeable business circumstances” that were prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted businesses nationwide.

When Sears closes on Feb. 21, 2021, 59 employees will be out of a job, according to a filing with the state obtained by Daily Voice.

