Sears' Last Full-Service Store In Hudson Valley To Close

Kathy Reakes
The Sears store at the Newburgh Mall is closing.
The last full-service Sears store in the Hudson Valley has announced it will be closing next month after 43 years of serving the community. 

The Orange County store, located in the Newburgh Mall, announced on Facebook on Aug. 31 that it would be closing its store on Sunday, Oct. 16.

"It's with a heavy heart to be announcing the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors on October 16th. We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall," the company said.

They went on to announce sales that included everything from refrigerators and clothes to shelves and displays. 

The mall is currently undergoing a complete renovation as part of the Resorts World Hudson Valley casino expansion which will connect with the mall on Route 300.

Resorts World Hudson Valley, which took over the old Bon Ton location at the mall, will feature a video gaming machine facility and include entertainment and Resorts World's signature lounge, Bar 360.

The $32 million project is expected to be completed later this year.

