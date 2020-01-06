Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ruby Tuesday Quietly Closes 147 Restaurants, Including In Area

This Fairfield County Ruby Tuesday, on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, has closed.
This Fairfield County Ruby Tuesday, on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, has closed. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Ruby Tuesday has quietly closed 147 of its restaurants since late January, including one in the Hudson Valley and one in Fairfield County, according to Business Insider.

The company removed the closed restaurants from its website but did not make specific announcements prior to the closures. Business Insider obtained the list of closures from information provided by data aggregation company AggData.

The Hudson Valley restaurant that closed was at the Poughkeepsie Galleria  Mall on Route 9 (South Road).

The Fairfield County location was in Shelton on Bridgeport Avenue.

Ruby Tuesday was have a challenging time keeping existing customers and attracting new, younger ones even before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Business Insider report said.

