North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Route 59 Kohl's Plaza In Rockland Sells For $27M

Route 59 Kohl's Plaza In Rockland Sells For $27M

Kohl's Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet has been sold for more than $27 million.
Kohl's Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet has been sold for more than $27 million. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Kohl’s Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet has reportedly been sold to a private investor for more than $27 million.

The 157,218-square-foot plaza sits on 15.8 acres of property, according to loop real estate firm Loopnet. Current tenants at the plaza include Kohl’s, 94,260-square-feet); Rockland Music Center (2,500); Mattress Firm (5,175); Sally’s Beauty Supply (1,500) and GameStop (1,750).

Bob’s Discount Furniture (37,380-square-feet) - also in the same plaza, was sold last month to an LLC associated with Patrick Magee of MBC Contractors.

The sale of Kohl’s Plaza continues the recent upheaval of retail locations in Nanuet. Last month, an Indianapolis-based development company announced that it was redeveloping a Macy’s department store and site at The Shops of Nanuet, less than a mile away. The space was made available after the retailer filed for bankruptcy last year.

