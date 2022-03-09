Restaurant Permanently Closes After 15-Year Run In Area

A Hudson Valley restaurant is permanently closing after 15 years in business.

The owners of Elsie's Place in Ulster County announced the closure in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 1.

"After a long and painful process we have decided to close our doors," the post reads. "We want to thank our loyal clients, without you, we would not have made it all these years! May peace and fulfillment reach every single one of us."

The restaurant is located at 1475 State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill.

The longtime eatery was known for its eclectic menu, featuring a variety of pizzas, along with chicken and steak dishes, and Bavarian pretzels made with cheddar ale dipping sauce.

The announcement post has more than 100 comments, with many former guests sharing their fond memories of dining at the restaurant over the years.

