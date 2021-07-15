Regeneron To Expand Tarrytown Campus, Create 1,000 New Jobs

A biotechnology company is set to expand its Westchester County campus, creating 1,000 more jobs in the region in the next five years.

Regeneron invents and manufactures medicines for those with serious diseases.

The company plans to invest about $1.8 billion over the next six years to support its facilities in Tarrytown and to expand its research and manufacturing, the state announced on Thursday, July 15. The state said Regeneron considered other sites in the tri-state area before it decided to expand in the Mid-Hudson region.

Empire State Development has offered Regeneron up to $100 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits if it reaches its hiring goal.

"Westchester County is continuing to lead the way in the Biotech industry," County Executive George Latimer said. "Not only is our County becoming a central location for the industry, but the people working here are living here and raising their families here. This expansion will not only create jobs and inspire future generations interested in pursuing a biotech career to stay right here in Westchester."

