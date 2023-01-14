Recalled Issued For 64,300 Vacuum Cleaners That Could Overheat, Catch On Fire

A recall has been issued for more than 64,000 vacuum cleaners because they could overheat and catch on fire.

Bissell announced it is recalling cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuum models 2551, 2551W, and 25519 because the circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

A total of 61,000 of the 64,300 vacuum cleaners being recalled were sold in the United States, and the rest in Canada.

Contact Bissell toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, or online at www.bissell.com/recall or www.bissell.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

