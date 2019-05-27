Recall Of All-Purpose Flour Issued Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination

Did you buy it?

Five-pound bags of a brand of all-purpose flour are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination that has sickened people in multiple states.

The recall by grocery chain ALDI includes New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and eight other states. The product was sourced from an ADM Milling Co. production facility in Buffalo.

A total of 17 illnesses and three hospitalizations have been reported in eight states, with five illnesses in New York and one each in Connecticut and New Jersey.

The product has the following UPC code: 041498130404.

Consumers should discard the flour or return it for a refund, the CDC said.

The CDC also is telling consumers:

If you stored flour purchased from ALDI in another container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or “better by” date, throw it away.

Consumers should thoroughly wash the containers before using them again.

For more info on the recall, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.