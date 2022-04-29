Recall Issued For Yamaha Off-Road Motorcycles Due To Crash Hazard

Yamaha is recalling about a brand of off-road motorcycles because they pose a crash risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

The products were sold at Yamaha dealers nationwide from July 2021 through January 2022 for between $6,900 and $7,100.

This recall involves motorcycles with the model numbers YZ125N2L and YZ125N2ME. The model number is printed on the right and left side of the motorcycle.

The affected vehicles are in the following VIN range: ***CE34C***000301 through ***CE34C***004096. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is stamped on the frame steering head.

The motorcycles were sold in Blue and Monster Energy Racing Edition.

The gear shift assembly can detach from the crankcase, resulting in unintentional gear shifting, posing a crash hazard, the CPSC said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact their local Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair, the CPSC said, noting that Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Consumers can contact Yamaha at 800-962-7926 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recalls.

