Recall Issued For Tony Hawk Helmets Due To Safety Hazard

The recalled Tony Hawk Silver Metallic helmet.
The recalled Tony Hawk Silver Metallic helmet. Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

A national recall has been issued for a Tony Hawk helmet that fails to meet federal safety standards.

Sakar International announced a recall of approximately 12, 655 of its Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmets, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The helmets were sold exclusively at Walmart between March and June 2022.

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the US CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets and could pose a risk of head injury in the event of a crash, the agency said.

The helmets are silver with black straps and a black buckle. Tony Hawk’s signature is printed on the outside of the helmet.

A white warning label on the inside of the helmet reads: Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card. The helmets should not be returned to the retailer.

Those impacted by the recall can contact Sakar at 1-800-592-9541 or email support@sakar.com

