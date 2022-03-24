Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Area Man Charged For Fatal Hit-Run Crash
Business

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: FDA/Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen.

Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.

The company said the products were distributed to stores across the United States.

The recalled products have a Best By Date of May 27, 2023, which is printed on the left side of the carton and the top of the bag, according to the announcement.

The company said no illnesses linked to the recalled products have been reported. 

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them and call Contact Bantams Bagels Customer Service at 866-451-6744 for a replacement coupon, the company said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.